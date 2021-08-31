Log In or Subscribe to read more
Rentvcom The Hanover Co has broken ground on the 366-unit Winchester Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Chicago developer is building the property on a 157-acre site just north of Interstate 280 and just south of Olsen Drive, about six miles west of...
Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Real Estate NJ RMS Cos has completed the development of the 153-unit Canter Green apartment property in Union, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The property, at 1255 Magie Ave, is on the site of a former salt factory It has one- and...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $425 million of financing against the 12 million-square-foot Jacx office property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the building’s owner and developer, Tishman Speyer Properties, to retire $200...
San Francisco Business Times Chris Foley, founder of local development group Ground Matrix, has filed plans to build a 623-unit apartment property at 620 Folsom St in San Francisco The property would take the place of a 48,000-square-foot office...
Houston Business Journal Hines has unveiled plans for its first development in Austin, Texas The Houston developer is building the T3 Eastside project at 1200 East Fourth St, off Interstate 10 It will include 92,000 square feet of office space and...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the 150-acre East River mixed-use development in Houston Midway, a Houston developer, is building the property in the city’s Fifth Ward It’s being built in multiple phases The initial phase...