Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Grand Peaks has bought The Madison, a 460-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $833 million, or about $181,087/unit The Denver company purchased the complex from an affiliate of American Landmark Apartments, which...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kerem Property Management has paid $3066 million for apartment and retail buildings in Wilton Manors, Fla The Miami company bought the 156-unit Wilton House apartment property, at 2727 and 2731 North...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ivy Realty has sold the 88,419-square-foot office building at 1688 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $495 million, or about $55983/sf The Montvale, NJ, company sold the 10-story property to a...
South Florida Business Journal Park Partners Residential has sold The Vue on 67th, a 178-unit apartment complex in Davie, Fla, for $3465 million, or about $194,663/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company sold the property to an affiliate of Circe Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust has paid $1497 million, or $406,793/unit, for the 368-unit Icon Central apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla The Houston REIT bought the property from the Related Group of Miami,...