Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal A venture of Archway Equities and CAF Capital Partners has bought The Morgan, a 504-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed, but the last owner was said to be an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has paid $516 million, or about $12782/sf, for the 403,704-square-foot OCP Logistics Center in Orlando, Fla The New York company bought the two-building industrial property, at 2001 West Oak Ridge Road,...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Grand Peaks has bought The Madison, a 460-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $833 million, or about $181,087/unit The Denver company purchased the complex from an affiliate of American Landmark Apartments, which...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kerem Property Management has paid $3066 million for apartment and retail buildings in Wilton Manors, Fla The Miami company bought the 156-unit Wilton House apartment property, at 2727 and 2731 North...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has paid $195 million, or about $18507/sf, for the former Badia Spices warehouse in Doral, Fla The spice manufacturer sold the industrial property, at 9880 NW 25th St, and...