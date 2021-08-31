Log In or Subscribe to read more
Robert Jue and Jerome Nichols, who worked together for six years at CBRE Global Investors, have formed a company that is providing equity to developers of multifamily projects across the country They're taking aim at properties that don't rely on...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Archway Equities and CAF Capital Partners has bought The Morgan, a 504-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed, but the last owner was said to be an...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Residential has lined up $117 million of construction financing for the development of a 29-story multifamily property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Bank OZK provided the five-year loan The affiliate of Portman...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Grand Peaks has bought The Madison, a 460-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $833 million, or about $181,087/unit The Denver company purchased the complex from an affiliate of American Landmark Apartments, which...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kerem Property Management has paid $3066 million for apartment and retail buildings in Wilton Manors, Fla The Miami company bought the 156-unit Wilton House apartment property, at 2727 and 2731 North...