Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
Chicago Business Journal Antheus Capital has paid $2345 million, or $272,674/unit, for the 86-unit Cloisters apartment property in Chicago The Englewood, NJ, company purchased the property from Baptist Theological Union in a deal brokered by Interra...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Buhl Investors has paid $12 million, or about $129/sf, for Superior Office Center, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Eden Prairie, Minn The Edina, Minn, investment firm purchased the...
Chicago Business Journal The US Medical Glove Co has agreed to lease 1 million square feet of industrial space at The Grid at Route 31 business park in Montgomery, Ill The medical glove manufacturer’s lease is for 15 years The six-building...
Crain’s Chicago Business Medline Industries has agreed to lease 51,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Merchandise Mart The Northfield, Ill, medical-supply company signed a 12-year lease at the property Medline Industries was...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal Reuter Walton has proposed building an 86-unit affordable-housing property between 11th Ave S and 12th Ave S, just off of East Lake St in Minneapolis The five-story property will have two- and three-bedroom...
Crain’s Chicago Business Three apartment properties in Chicago are being offered for sale separately through JLL Capital Markets A venture of Murphy Development of Chicago and CIM Group of Los Angeles is offering the 500-unit Paragon at 1326 South...
Crain’s Chicago Business The BA Investment Advisors operation of Bradford Allen Realty Services has paid $23 million, or about $12231/sf, for Edens Corporate Center, a 188,040-square-foot office property in Northbrook, Ill The Chicago company...