Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc has increased its all-cash offer for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp to $1993/share from the $1951/share it had offered earlier this month The latest offer comes two days after Equity Commonwealth, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $7525 million during the second quarter, bringing its origination volume for the first half of the year to $109 billion That compares with...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital Group, is urging shareholders of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp to reject a merger offer from Equity Commonwealth in favor of its $1951/share cash offer...
Alternative lender Ready Capital Corp, which specializes in writing small- to medium-sized commercial mortgages as well as small-business loans, has acquired Red Stone Co, an affordable-housing specialist Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed,...
MSCI Inc, a provider of investment data, has agreed to buy Real Capital Analytics, which tracks commercial property investment-sales, for $950 million in cash The transaction is slated to be completed in the fourth quarter and shows just how high...
Independence Realty Trust Inc has agreed to acquire Steadfast Apartment REIT Inc in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2 billion, plus the assumption of $22 billion of debt The transaction, slated to be completed by the end of the year, would...
Blackstone Group’s real estate assets under management increased in the second quarter by 24 percent to $2075 billion, when compared with a year ago The giant investment manager has a total of $68403 billion of assets under management, which...