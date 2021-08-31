Log In or Subscribe to read more
Starwood Property Trust has provided $9839 million of financing against the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, allowing the property’s developer and owner, Encore Capital Management, to retire construction debt and fund the 187-room...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing for the 263-unit Midway Urban Village apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The property, constructed two years ago at 4050 McEwen Road, just north...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $556 million of financing for the construction of a dual-branded hotel with a total of 261 rooms in Colorado Springs, Colo The property is being developed at 402 South Tejon St, by a venture of Olive Real Estate...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $425 million of financing against the 12 million-square-foot Jacx office property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the building’s owner and developer, Tishman Speyer Properties, to retire $200...
Greystone has provided $2495 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the construction of the 100-unit Altitude Apartments in Glenwood Springs, Colo The property is being developed...
The Real Deal Centennial Bank has provided $101 million of construction financing for the 386-unit residential condominium project at 131-02 40th St in Queens, NY Jade Century Properties of New York is developing the property, which will be...
The Real Deal Blackstone Group has provided $258 million of financing against the 291-unit apartment property at 34 Desbrosses St in Manhattan The loan allowed the property’s owner, Related Cos, to retire $160 million of debt that JPMorgan Chase...