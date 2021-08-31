Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Storage Deluxe plans to develop a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 34-38 38th St in Queens, NY The company will add seven stories to the existing two-story building on the site, which houses the Astoria Sports Complex...
Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Grand Peaks has bought The Madison, a 460-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $833 million, or about $181,087/unit The Denver company purchased the complex from an affiliate of American Landmark Apartments, which...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kerem Property Management has paid $3066 million for apartment and retail buildings in Wilton Manors, Fla The Miami company bought the 156-unit Wilton House apartment property, at 2727 and 2731 North...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Easton Group and LBA Logistics has paid $195 million, or about $18507/sf, for the former Badia Spices warehouse in Doral, Fla The spice manufacturer sold the industrial property, at 9880 NW 25th St, and...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Ivy Realty has sold the 88,419-square-foot office building at 1688 Meridian Ave in Miami Beach, Fla, for $495 million, or about $55983/sf The Montvale, NJ, company sold the 10-story property to a...