Starwood Property Trust has provided $9839 million of financing against the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, allowing the property’s developer and owner, Encore Capital Management, to retire construction debt and fund the 187-room...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...
Charlotte Business Journal Grand Peaks has bought The Madison, a 460-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $833 million, or about $181,087/unit The Denver company purchased the complex from an affiliate of American Landmark Apartments, which...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing for the 263-unit Midway Urban Village apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The property, constructed two years ago at 4050 McEwen Road, just north...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $556 million of financing for the construction of a dual-branded hotel with a total of 261 rooms in Colorado Springs, Colo The property is being developed at 402 South Tejon St, by a venture of Olive Real Estate...
PCCP LLC has provided $30 million of mezzanine financing for the construction of 345 North Morgan St, a 196,608-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market area that’s being developed by Sterling Bay Co PCCP’s loan is...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Kerem Property Management has paid $3066 million for apartment and retail buildings in Wilton Manors, Fla The Miami company bought the 156-unit Wilton House apartment property, at 2727 and 2731 North...