Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Residential has lined up $117 million of construction financing for the development of a 29-story multifamily property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Bank OZK provided the five-year loan The affiliate of Portman...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $9839 million of financing against the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, allowing the property’s developer and owner, Encore Capital Management, to retire construction debt and fund the 187-room...
Rentvcom The Hanover Co has broken ground on the 366-unit Winchester Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Chicago developer is building the property on a 157-acre site just north of Interstate 280 and just south of Olsen Drive, about six miles west of...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing for the 263-unit Midway Urban Village apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The property, constructed two years ago at 4050 McEwen Road, just north...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $556 million of financing for the construction of a dual-branded hotel with a total of 261 rooms in Colorado Springs, Colo The property is being developed at 402 South Tejon St, by a venture of Olive Real Estate...
PCCP LLC has provided $30 million of mezzanine financing for the construction of 345 North Morgan St, a 196,608-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market area that’s being developed by Sterling Bay Co PCCP’s loan is...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...