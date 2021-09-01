Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Skanska plans on breaking ground this month on a 201,000-square-foot office project in Arlington, Va The nine-story building, at 3901 Fairfax Drive, will also have 10,000 sf of retail space Skanska plans on completing the...
Sacramento Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $120 million, or $292,682/unit, for Autumn Ridge, a 410-unit apartment property in Citrus Heights, Calif, about 14 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The investment vehicle,...
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...
Commercial Observer Hudson Cos has paid $415 million for the development site at 975 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the site from Midwood Investment & Development, which had owned it since 1970 Cushman & Wakefield...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Clarion Partners, Texas Commercial Development and NL35 LP is planning to build the Northlake 35 Logistics Park in suburban Fort Worth, Texas The six-building property will have more than 26 million square feet of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Residential has lined up $117 million of construction financing for the development of a 29-story multifamily property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Bank OZK provided the five-year loan The affiliate of Portman...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
The Real Deal A venture of Alagem Capital Group and Cain International has secured $500 million of financing against the 566-room Beverly Hilton and the 170-room Waldorf Astoria hotels in Beverley Hills, Calif Aareal Bank provided a $340 million...
Rentvcom The Hanover Co has broken ground on the 366-unit Winchester Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Chicago developer is building the property on a 157-acre site just north of Interstate 280 and just south of Olsen Drive, about six miles west of...