Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dornin Investment Group has purchased the $1856 million nonperforming loan against Campanile Plaza, a 445,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Midtown market The Laguna Beach, Calif, investment manager bought the loan from Square Mile...
PCCP LLC has provided $51 million of financing to facilitate ColRich Multifamily’s $73 million, or $450,617/unit, purchase of the 162-unit Twenty Twenty apartment property in Portland, Ore The seven-story property, at 2020 NE Multnomah St, is...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Residential has lined up $117 million of construction financing for the development of a 29-story multifamily property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Bank OZK provided the five-year loan The affiliate of Portman...
The Real Deal A venture of Alagem Capital Group and Cain International has secured $500 million of financing against the 566-room Beverly Hilton and the 170-room Waldorf Astoria hotels in Beverley Hills, Calif Aareal Bank provided a $340 million...
Starwood Property Trust has provided $9839 million of financing against the Margaritaville Resort Orlando, allowing the property’s developer and owner, Encore Capital Management, to retire construction debt and fund the 187-room...
New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $55 million of financing for the 263-unit Midway Urban Village apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch, Texas The property, constructed two years ago at 4050 McEwen Road, just north...
Hall Structured Finance has provided $556 million of financing for the construction of a dual-branded hotel with a total of 261 rooms in Colorado Springs, Colo The property is being developed at 402 South Tejon St, by a venture of Olive Real Estate...
PCCP LLC has provided $30 million of mezzanine financing for the construction of 345 North Morgan St, a 196,608-square-foot office building in Chicago’s Fulton Market area that’s being developed by Sterling Bay Co PCCP’s loan is...
South Florida Business Journal Venture Corporate Center, a 253,742-square-foot office property in Hollywood, Fla, has been sold for $50 million, or about $19705/sf An affiliate of Bear Creek Capital of Denver sold the property, which sits on 158...