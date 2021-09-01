Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...
REBusiness Online IMC Outdoor Living has agreed to lease 325,944 square feet of industrial space at Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, Ill, about 15 miles north of St Louis The St Louis company, which manufactures landscaping and playground...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial real estate professionals are more optimistic about the industry’s prospects than not, according to results from the 2021 CRE Sentiment Survey by Trepp LLC But respondents aren’t...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Kirkland & Ellis has agreed to lease about 600,000 square feet of office space at the Salesforce Tower that is currently under construction in Chicago The law firm will take its space in 2023, when the property is...
Chicago Business Journal Antheus Capital has paid $2345 million, or $272,674/unit, for the 86-unit Cloisters apartment property in Chicago The Englewood, NJ, company purchased the property from Baptist Theological Union in a deal brokered by Interra...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Buhl Investors has paid $12 million, or about $129/sf, for Superior Office Center, a 93,000-square-foot office property in Eden Prairie, Minn The Edina, Minn, investment firm purchased the...