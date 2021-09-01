Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Hudson Cos has paid $415 million for the development site at 975 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the site from Midwood Investment & Development, which had owned it since 1970 Cushman & Wakefield...
The Real Deal Storage Deluxe plans to develop a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 34-38 38th St in Queens, NY The company will add seven stories to the existing two-story building on the site, which houses the Astoria Sports Complex...
Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
Bisnow A group of high net-worth investors is offering for sale the development site at 1109 Congress St NE in Washington, DC Avison Young has been tapped to market the site, which the city’s Zoning Commission has approved for a 62-unit...
Bisnow Hines is offering for sale the 612,189-square-foot One Franklin Square office building in Washington, DC The Houston company has hired JLL to market the 12-story property, which Hines has owned since 1996 The property, at 1301 K St NW, is 93...
Crain’s New York Business Westfield has sued Starbucks over $52 million in unpaid rent at the World Trade Center Mall in Manhattan The coffee retail chain has remained close since March 2020, which is in violation of its lease agreement,...
Real Estate NJ RMS Cos has completed the development of the 153-unit Canter Green apartment property in Union, NJ, about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan The property, at 1255 Magie Ave, is on the site of a former salt factory It has one- and...
Commercial Observer Bank of America has provided $425 million of financing against the 12 million-square-foot Jacx office property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the building’s owner and developer, Tishman Speyer Properties, to retire $200...