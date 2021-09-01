Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has sold a 76,000-square-foot retail property in Springfield, Va, for $398 million, or $52368/sf Pegasus Investments represented the buyer, an undisclosed Los Angeles investment group, while...
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...
Commercial Observer Hudson Cos has paid $415 million for the development site at 975 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the site from Midwood Investment & Development, which had owned it since 1970 Cushman & Wakefield...
Sacramento Business Journal A venture of Hines and TriCap Development has proposed building the 303-unit Natomas Fountains Apartments in Sacramento, Calif Hines, of Houston, and TriCap, of Sacramento, plan to build the property at 3801 Gateway Park...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Clarion Partners, Texas Commercial Development and NL35 LP is planning to build the Northlake 35 Logistics Park in suburban Fort Worth, Texas The six-building property will have more than 26 million square feet of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Residential has lined up $117 million of construction financing for the development of a 29-story multifamily property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Bank OZK provided the five-year loan The affiliate of Portman...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
Rentvcom The Hanover Co has broken ground on the 366-unit Winchester Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Chicago developer is building the property on a 157-acre site just north of Interstate 280 and just south of Olsen Drive, about six miles west of...
The Real Deal Storage Deluxe plans to develop a 125,000-square-foot self-storage facility at 34-38 38th St in Queens, NY The company will add seven stories to the existing two-story building on the site, which houses the Astoria Sports Complex...