REBusiness Online IMC Outdoor Living has agreed to lease 325,944 square feet of industrial space at Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, Ill, about 15 miles north of St Louis The St Louis company, which manufactures landscaping and playground...
Dallas Business Journal CenterSquare Investment Management has bought Lake Vista 7, a 240,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The suburban Philadelphia company bought the property, at 2777 Lake Vista Drive, from...
Robert Jue and Jerome Nichols, who worked together for six years at CBRE Global Investors, have formed a company that is providing equity to developers of multifamily projects across the country They're taking aim at properties that don't rely on...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Archway Equities and CAF Capital Partners has bought The Morgan, a 504-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed, but the last owner was said to be an...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
Tampa Bay Business Journal KKR & Co Inc has paid $516 million, or about $12782/sf, for the 403,704-square-foot OCP Logistics Center in Orlando, Fla The New York company bought the two-building industrial property, at 2001 West Oak Ridge Road,...
Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
Real Estate NJ Shamah Properties has paid $704 million, or $460,131/unit, for the 153-unit Copperwood Apartments in Princeton, NJ The Edison, NJ, company bought the property from developer J Robert Hillier The five-building complex, at 300 Bunn...
South Florida Business Journal CWS Acquisition has paid $2417 million, or about $28668/sf, for the Shoppes at Coral Way, an 84,309-square-foot retail property in Coral Gables, Fla The Miami company bought the property, which sits on 316 acres at...