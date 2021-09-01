Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal Skanska plans on breaking ground this month on a 201,000-square-foot office project in Arlington, Va The nine-story building, at 3901 Fairfax Drive, will also have 10,000 sf of retail space Skanska plans on completing the...
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...
Commercial Observer Hudson Cos has paid $415 million for the development site at 975 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the site from Midwood Investment & Development, which had owned it since 1970 Cushman & Wakefield...
Sacramento Business Journal A venture of Hines and TriCap Development has proposed building the 303-unit Natomas Fountains Apartments in Sacramento, Calif Hines, of Houston, and TriCap, of Sacramento, plan to build the property at 3801 Gateway Park...
Dallas Morning News EastGroup Properties has paid $90 million, or $150/sf, for the DFW Global Logistics Centre, a four-building industrial property with more than 600,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The seller was not...
Dallas Business Journal CenterSquare Investment Management has bought Lake Vista 7, a 240,000-square-foot office property in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas The suburban Philadelphia company bought the property, at 2777 Lake Vista Drive, from...
Austin Business Journal A venture of Archway Equities and CAF Capital Partners has bought The Morgan, a 504-unit apartment property in Austin, Texas, for an undisclosed price The seller was not disclosed, but the last owner was said to be an...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Portman Residential has lined up $117 million of construction financing for the development of a 29-story multifamily property in Atlanta’s Midtown area Bank OZK provided the five-year loan The affiliate of Portman...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...