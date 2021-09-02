Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at 123 South 12th St in Philadelphia Greystar recently acquired the project’s development site...
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
The Real Deal A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super plans on building an 850-unit apartment property at 1 Java St in Brooklyn, NY The property will sit on a 21-acre development site that has an alternate address of 18 India St The venture had...
Puget Sound Business Journal Barcelo Homes has filed plans to build the 131-unit Caesars Luxury Apartments in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Island, Wash, developer plans to build the $195 million property at 308 Tacoma Ave South, about 34 miles south of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office leases have been signed in the Chicago suburbs of Deerfield, Ill, and Schaumburg, Ill, in separate deals Amcor has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet at Three Parkway North, a 255,400-sf office building in...
Washington Business Journal Skanska plans on breaking ground this month on a 201,000-square-foot office project in Arlington, Va The nine-story building, at 3901 Fairfax Drive, will also have 10,000 sf of retail space Skanska plans on completing the...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cisco Systems has agreed to lease about 135,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The IT firm, which had been in talks to lease space at the property in 2019, previously occupied...
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...