Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Postal Center International has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office and production space in San Antonio The Weston, Fla, provider of print, mail and marketing services is leasing its space at 4958...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Beztak Properties and Grand/Sakwa Properties has welcomed the first tenants to the 192-unit Town Court apartment property in Bloomfield, Mich The Farmington Hills, Mich, companies developed the three-story property at...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cisco Systems has agreed to lease about 135,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The IT firm, which had been in talks to lease space at the property in 2019, previously occupied...
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...
REBusiness Online IMC Outdoor Living has agreed to lease 325,944 square feet of industrial space at Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, Ill, about 15 miles north of St Louis The St Louis company, which manufactures landscaping and playground...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial real estate professionals are more optimistic about the industry’s prospects than not, according to results from the 2021 CRE Sentiment Survey by Trepp LLC But respondents aren’t...
Charlotte Business Journal Safeguard Medical has signed a lease for 159,120 square feet of industrial space in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Huntersville, NC The medical products company, which operates in the emergency medicine, defense and public...
Real Estate NJ Cigna has signed a 10-year lease for 200,000 square feet at 115 Tabor Road, a 465,000-sf office building in Morris Plains, NJ The insurance company is taking space previously occupied by Honeywell International Argent Ventures Inc of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Kirkland & Ellis has agreed to lease about 600,000 square feet of office space at the Salesforce Tower that is currently under construction in Chicago The law firm will take its space in 2023, when the property is...