Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Waterton has paid $84 million, or $420,000/unit, for the 200-unit Amelia apartment property in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The Chicago investment manager bought the property from Greystar Real Estate...
EQT Exeter has paid $4198 million, or $9753/sf, for the 430,373-square-foot industrial property at 450 Winks Lane in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager was formed earlier this year through the...
Kairoi Residential has sold Park 17, a 190-unit apartment property in Denver, for $887 million, or $466,842/unit The San Antonio company sold the property to Lionstone Investments of Houston, according to a report in the Denver Business Journal...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
San Antonio Business Journal Postal Center International has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office and production space in San Antonio The Weston, Fla, provider of print, mail and marketing services is leasing its space at 4958...
Commercial Observer GAIA Real Estate has paid $495 million, or $697,183/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with a combined 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from Anbau...
Real Estate NJ FM Ferrari Investments has paid $157 million, or about $327,083/unit, for the 48-unit Green Oaks apartment property in Woodbridge, NJ The West Orange, NJ, company bought the property from Adoni Property Group of Iselin Cushman &...
Inland Private Capital Corp, the dominant player in the structured tax-deferred market, has completed more than $13 billion of acquisitions so far this year and is well on its way to topping $2 billion of deals for the year It might come close to...
Lyfe Properties Group has paid $336 million, or $138,843/unit, for the 242-unit Sweetwater on 16th apartment property in Gainesville, Fla The Waterbury, Conn, company bought the complex from Beachwold Residential of New York, which had purchased it...