Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Waterton has paid $84 million, or $420,000/unit, for the 200-unit Amelia apartment property in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The Chicago investment manager bought the property from Greystar Real Estate...
EQT Exeter has paid $4198 million, or $9753/sf, for the 430,373-square-foot industrial property at 450 Winks Lane in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager was formed earlier this year through the...
Kairoi Residential has sold Park 17, a 190-unit apartment property in Denver, for $887 million, or $466,842/unit The San Antonio company sold the property to Lionstone Investments of Houston, according to a report in the Denver Business Journal...
San Antonio Business Journal Ilan Investments has bought Vantage at Bulverde, a 288-unit apartment property in Spring Branch, Texas, about 31 miles north of San Antonio The Houston company bought the property, at 395 Harmony Hills St, from Vantage...
Commercial Observer GAIA Real Estate has paid $495 million, or $697,183/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with a combined 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from Anbau...
Real Estate NJ FM Ferrari Investments has paid $157 million, or about $327,083/unit, for the 48-unit Green Oaks apartment property in Woodbridge, NJ The West Orange, NJ, company bought the property from Adoni Property Group of Iselin Cushman &...
Inland Private Capital Corp, the dominant player in the structured tax-deferred market, has completed more than $13 billion of acquisitions so far this year and is well on its way to topping $2 billion of deals for the year It might come close to...
Lyfe Properties Group has paid $336 million, or $138,843/unit, for the 242-unit Sweetwater on 16th apartment property in Gainesville, Fla The Waterbury, Conn, company bought the complex from Beachwold Residential of New York, which had purchased it...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has sold a 76,000-square-foot retail property in Springfield, Va, for $398 million, or $52368/sf Pegasus Investments represented the buyer, an undisclosed Los Angeles investment group, while...