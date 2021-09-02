Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at 123 South 12th St in Philadelphia Greystar recently acquired the project’s development site...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Beztak Properties and Grand/Sakwa Properties has welcomed the first tenants to the 192-unit Town Court apartment property in Bloomfield, Mich The Farmington Hills, Mich, companies developed the three-story property at...
The Real Deal A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super plans on building an 850-unit apartment property at 1 Java St in Brooklyn, NY The property will sit on a 21-acre development site that has an alternate address of 18 India St The venture had...
Tremont Mortgage Trust has agreed to provide $50 million of financing for 10000 NCX, a 296,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The Newton, Mass, REIT has funded an initial $435 million of the loan and can fund up to another $65 million to...
Puget Sound Business Journal Barcelo Homes has filed plans to build the 131-unit Caesars Luxury Apartments in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Island, Wash, developer plans to build the $195 million property at 308 Tacoma Ave South, about 34 miles south of...
Washington Business Journal Skanska plans on breaking ground this month on a 201,000-square-foot office project in Arlington, Va The nine-story building, at 3901 Fairfax Drive, will also have 10,000 sf of retail space Skanska plans on completing the...
Dornin Investment Group has purchased the $1856 million nonperforming loan against Campanile Plaza, a 445,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Midtown market The Laguna Beach, Calif, investment manager bought the loan from Square Mile...
PCCP LLC has provided $51 million of financing to facilitate ColRich Multifamily’s $73 million, or $450,617/unit, purchase of the 162-unit Twenty Twenty apartment property in Portland, Ore The seven-story property, at 2020 NE Multnomah St, is...