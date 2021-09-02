Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Beztak Properties and Grand/Sakwa Properties has welcomed the first tenants to the 192-unit Town Court apartment property in Bloomfield, Mich The Farmington Hills, Mich, companies developed the three-story property at...
The Real Deal A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super plans on building an 850-unit apartment property at 1 Java St in Brooklyn, NY The property will sit on a 21-acre development site that has an alternate address of 18 India St The venture had...
Puget Sound Business Journal Barcelo Homes has filed plans to build the 131-unit Caesars Luxury Apartments in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Island, Wash, developer plans to build the $195 million property at 308 Tacoma Ave South, about 34 miles south of...
Washington Business Journal Skanska plans on breaking ground this month on a 201,000-square-foot office project in Arlington, Va The nine-story building, at 3901 Fairfax Drive, will also have 10,000 sf of retail space Skanska plans on completing the...
Washington Business Journal Finmarc Management Inc has sold a 76,000-square-foot retail property in Springfield, Va, for $398 million, or $52368/sf Pegasus Investments represented the buyer, an undisclosed Los Angeles investment group, while...
Crain’s New York Business RB Realty Capital has filed plans to build a 51-unit residential project at 98-60 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY The New York developer will demolish the existing two-story Parkside Memorial Chapel church on the site to...
Commercial Observer Hudson Cos has paid $415 million for the development site at 975 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer bought the site from Midwood Investment & Development, which had owned it since 1970 Cushman & Wakefield...