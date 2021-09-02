Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bloomberg A venture of Cove Property Group and Baupost Group is offering for sale the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building in Manhattan CBRE has the listing for the property, which could sell for at least $1 billion The 26-story...
Bisnow A group of high net-worth investors is offering for sale the development site at 1109 Congress St NE in Washington, DC Avison Young has been tapped to market the site, which the city’s Zoning Commission has approved for a 62-unit...
Bisnow Hines is offering for sale the 612,189-square-foot One Franklin Square office building in Washington, DC The Houston company has hired JLL to market the 12-story property, which Hines has owned since 1996 The property, at 1301 K St NW, is 93...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Taconic Capital Advisors and Cohen Equities is offering for sale the 695,130 square feet of office space at 801 Market St in Philadelphia It has hired JLL to market the space, which sits on the upper 11...
Crain’s Chicago Business Three apartment properties in Chicago are being offered for sale separately through JLL Capital Markets A venture of Murphy Development of Chicago and CIM Group of Los Angeles is offering the 500-unit Paragon at 1326 South...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...
Philadelphia Business Journal Broadstone Net Lease Inc is offering for sale two office buildings with a combined 404,184 square feet in Harrisburg, Pa, and Harleysville, Pa The Rochester, NY, REIT has hired Newmark to market the properties, which...
Commercial Observer The Daten Group is offering for sale the 39-unit apartment property at 840 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer has hired JLL to market the building, which has an asking price of $345 million, or $884,615/unit Daten,...
Commercial Observer The Glickberg family is offering for sale the 25-acre development site at 2328 12th Ave in Manhattan The founders of the Fairway Market chain have hired Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which offers 219,000 buildable...