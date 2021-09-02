Log In or Subscribe to read more
Puget Sound Business Journal Barcelo Homes has filed plans to build the 131-unit Caesars Luxury Apartments in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Island, Wash, developer plans to build the $195 million property at 308 Tacoma Ave South, about 34 miles south of...
Taconic Capital Partners is said to have signed a letter of intent to purchase the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt, for $60 million The property, the largest mall in the state, had backed a $92 million loan that was securitized through LB...
Sacramento Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $120 million, or $292,682/unit, for Autumn Ridge, a 410-unit apartment property in Citrus Heights, Calif, about 14 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The investment vehicle,...
Bloomberg A venture of Cove Property Group and Baupost Group is offering for sale the 700,000-square-foot Hudson Commons office building in Manhattan CBRE has the listing for the property, which could sell for at least $1 billion The 26-story...
Sacramento Business Journal A venture of Hines and TriCap Development has proposed building the 303-unit Natomas Fountains Apartments in Sacramento, Calif Hines, of Houston, and TriCap, of Sacramento, plan to build the property at 3801 Gateway Park...
The Real Deal A venture of Alagem Capital Group and Cain International has secured $500 million of financing against the 566-room Beverly Hilton and the 170-room Waldorf Astoria hotels in Beverley Hills, Calif Aareal Bank provided a $340 million...
Rentvcom The Hanover Co has broken ground on the 366-unit Winchester Apartments in San Jose, Calif The Chicago developer is building the property on a 157-acre site just north of Interstate 280 and just south of Olsen Drive, about six miles west of...
Phoenix Business Journal Arbor Lodging Partners has paid $65 million, or $326,633/room, for the 199-room AC Hotel Phoenix Downtown The Chicago investment and management company purchased the property from its developers, a venture of LaPour...
Bisnow A group of high net-worth investors is offering for sale the development site at 1109 Congress St NE in Washington, DC Avison Young has been tapped to market the site, which the city’s Zoning Commission has approved for a 62-unit...