Taconic Capital Partners is said to have signed a letter of intent to purchase the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt, for $60 million The property, the largest mall in the state, had backed a $92 million loan that was securitized through LB...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial real estate professionals are more optimistic about the industry’s prospects than not, according to results from the 2021 CRE Sentiment Survey by Trepp LLC But respondents aren’t...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Properties increased the size of its apartment portfolio by 20,565 units, or nearly 30 percent in the last year, catapulting it to second place on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s...
A total of $124 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the second quarter, up 899 percent from a year ago and 1567 percent from the first quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors Sales volumes are expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly multifamily rents increased by another record in July – $26/unit, or 18 percent, to $1,510/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That’s the third straight month in which rents had increased by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prices for commercial properties increased by 12 percent last month, marking the largest monthly price increase since September 2005, when prices had jumped by 13 percent The price hike once again was...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...
Hallmark Venture Group, which earlier this year had announced that it had acquired the 12 million-square-foot retail property, never actually bought the mall Instead, it had signed an agreement to do so But it since has cancelled that agreement The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington Prime Group has put up its hands with regard to the Dayton Mall in Dayton, Ohio, and plans to turn the property over to the CMBS trust that holds a $7674 million loan against it The loan,...