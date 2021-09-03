Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...
Dallas Morning News Richland Communities has bought the Plano Commerce Park office and industrial property in suburban Dallas for $32 million, or about $18182/sf The Irvine, Calif, company funded its purchase with a $1944 million loan from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Foulger-Pratt has raised $72 million for the development of a proposed 197-unit apartment property at 60 Eye St SW in Washington, DC The Potomac, Md, developer raised $288 million of equity, with $158...
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...
Tremont Mortgage Trust has agreed to provide $50 million of financing for 10000 NCX, a 296,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The Newton, Mass, REIT has funded an initial $435 million of the loan and can fund up to another $65 million to...
Dornin Investment Group has purchased the $1856 million nonperforming loan against Campanile Plaza, a 445,000-square-foot office building in Atlanta’s Midtown market The Laguna Beach, Calif, investment manager bought the loan from Square Mile...
PCCP LLC has provided $51 million of financing to facilitate ColRich Multifamily’s $73 million, or $450,617/unit, purchase of the 162-unit Twenty Twenty apartment property in Portland, Ore The seven-story property, at 2020 NE Multnomah St, is...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $375 million of financing for the construction of the Watermark mixed-use property in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, Nev The 24-month loan was arranged by George Smith Partners The property, at 215 South Water St,...