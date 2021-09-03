Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Kerem Property Management has paid $3102 million, or about $221,571/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with a combined 140 units in Miami Affiliates of New York investor Elliot Sohayegh sold the...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $1073 million for two Phoenix-area apartment properties with a total of 513 units The Salt Lake City investment manager paid $3745 million, or $195,052/unit, for the 192-unit Arcadia on 49th in Phoenix; and $6985...
Decron Properties has paid $1065 million, or $355,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Grand apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property becomes the third in Tempe for Decron, a Los Angeles investor that entered the market only in May Besides...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has paid $138 million, or about $38137/sf, for River Plaza, a 36,185-square-foot office complex in Jupiter, Fla The New York real estate company bought the property, which sits on 475 acres at...
The Real Deal Castle Lanterra has paid $138 million for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 316 units on Long Island, NY The Suffern, NY, multifamily specialist paid $69 million, or $415,663/unit, for the 166-unit property at 303 Main St...
REBusiness Online The Voit Co has broken ground on Renaissance Commerce Center, an 87,189-square-foot industrial property in Rialto, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2033 and 2133 West...
Dallas Morning News Stockbridge Capital has sold the Port America industrial campus, with more than 717,000 square feet in Grapevine, Texas, for $123 million, or about $17155/sf PS Business Parks Inc bought the 15-building property, near State...
Dallas Morning News Richland Communities has bought the Plano Commerce Park office and industrial property in suburban Dallas for $32 million, or about $18182/sf The Irvine, Calif, company funded its purchase with a $1944 million loan from an...