South Florida Business Journal Kerem Property Management has paid $3102 million, or about $221,571/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with a combined 140 units in Miami Affiliates of New York investor Elliot Sohayegh sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has paid $171 million, or $346,154/unit, for the 494-unit One Boynton apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from RangeWater Real Estate...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $1073 million for two Phoenix-area apartment properties with a total of 513 units The Salt Lake City investment manager paid $3745 million, or $195,052/unit, for the 192-unit Arcadia on 49th in Phoenix; and $6985...
Decron Properties has paid $1065 million, or $355,000/unit, for the 300-unit Broadstone Grand apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The property becomes the third in Tempe for Decron, a Los Angeles investor that entered the market only in May Besides...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co is offering for sale the 300,000-square-foot West Windsor Commons office property in West Windsor, NJ The company has hired JLL to market the two-building property, which it had bought in 2012 for $95...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has paid $138 million, or about $38137/sf, for River Plaza, a 36,185-square-foot office complex in Jupiter, Fla The New York real estate company bought the property, which sits on 475 acres at...
The Real Deal The Davis Cos plans on building a 45-story apartment and office property in Brooklyn, NY The building, at 570 Fulton St in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, will have office space on the lower 17 floors and 123 apartment...
REBusiness Online The Voit Co has broken ground on Renaissance Commerce Center, an 87,189-square-foot industrial property in Rialto, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2033 and 2133 West...