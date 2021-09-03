Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co is offering for sale the 300,000-square-foot West Windsor Commons office property in West Windsor, NJ The company has hired JLL to market the two-building property, which it had bought in 2012 for $95...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...
The Real Deal Castle Lanterra has paid $138 million for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 316 units on Long Island, NY The Suffern, NY, multifamily specialist paid $69 million, or $415,663/unit, for the 166-unit property at 303 Main St...
Dallas Morning News Southern Land Co has plans to build a 302-unit luxury apartment property in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The 27-story property is being built along Commerce Street and will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Foulger-Pratt has raised $72 million for the development of a proposed 197-unit apartment property at 60 Eye St SW in Washington, DC The Potomac, Md, developer raised $288 million of equity, with $158...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at 123 South 12th St in Philadelphia Greystar recently acquired the project’s development site...
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Beztak Properties and Grand/Sakwa Properties has welcomed the first tenants to the 192-unit Town Court apartment property in Bloomfield, Mich The Farmington Hills, Mich, companies developed the three-story property at...