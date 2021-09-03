Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Southern Land Co has plans to build a 302-unit luxury apartment property in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The 27-story property is being built along Commerce Street and will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units as...
Dallas Morning News Richland Communities has bought the Plano Commerce Park office and industrial property in suburban Dallas for $32 million, or about $18182/sf The Irvine, Calif, company funded its purchase with a $1944 million loan from an...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at 123 South 12th St in Philadelphia Greystar recently acquired the project’s development site...
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Beztak Properties and Grand/Sakwa Properties has welcomed the first tenants to the 192-unit Town Court apartment property in Bloomfield, Mich The Farmington Hills, Mich, companies developed the three-story property at...
The Real Deal A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super plans on building an 850-unit apartment property at 1 Java St in Brooklyn, NY The property will sit on a 21-acre development site that has an alternate address of 18 India St The venture had...
Tremont Mortgage Trust has agreed to provide $50 million of financing for 10000 NCX, a 296,000-square-foot office building in Dallas The Newton, Mass, REIT has funded an initial $435 million of the loan and can fund up to another $65 million to...
Puget Sound Business Journal Barcelo Homes has filed plans to build the 131-unit Caesars Luxury Apartments in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Island, Wash, developer plans to build the $195 million property at 308 Tacoma Ave South, about 34 miles south of...