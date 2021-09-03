Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The Davis Cos plans on building a 45-story apartment and office property in Brooklyn, NY The building, at 570 Fulton St in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, will have office space on the lower 17 floors and 123 apartment...
The Real Deal Castle Lanterra has paid $138 million for a pair of apartment properties with a combined 316 units on Long Island, NY The Suffern, NY, multifamily specialist paid $69 million, or $415,663/unit, for the 166-unit property at 303 Main St...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Greystar Real Estate Partners and Mesirow Financial plans on constructing a 399-unit apartment property at 123 South 12th St in Philadelphia Greystar recently acquired the project’s development site...
A venture of Melvin Mark Cos and Downtown Development Group is offering for sale Union Bank Tower, a 178,634-square-foot office and data-center property in downtown Portland, Ore The local venture hired JLL Capital Markets to market the property The...
The Real Deal A venture of Lendlease and Aware Super plans on building an 850-unit apartment property at 1 Java St in Brooklyn, NY The property will sit on a 21-acre development site that has an alternate address of 18 India St The venture had...
Commercial Observer GAIA Real Estate has paid $495 million, or $697,183/unit, for a portfolio of three apartment properties with a combined 71 units at 50-58 East Third St in Manhattan The New York company bought the portfolio from Anbau...
Real Estate NJ FM Ferrari Investments has paid $157 million, or about $327,083/unit, for the 48-unit Green Oaks apartment property in Woodbridge, NJ The West Orange, NJ, company bought the property from Adoni Property Group of Iselin Cushman &...
Taconic Capital Partners is said to have signed a letter of intent to purchase the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt, for $60 million The property, the largest mall in the state, had backed a $92 million loan that was securitized through LB...
Washington Business Journal Skanska plans on breaking ground this month on a 201,000-square-foot office project in Arlington, Va The nine-story building, at 3901 Fairfax Drive, will also have 10,000 sf of retail space Skanska plans on completing the...