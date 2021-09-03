Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Stockbridge Capital has sold the Port America industrial campus, with more than 717,000 square feet in Grapevine, Texas, for $123 million, or about $17155/sf PS Business Parks Inc bought the 15-building property, near State...
Dallas Morning News Southern Land Co has plans to build a 302-unit luxury apartment property in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The 27-story property is being built along Commerce Street and will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units as...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Foulger-Pratt has raised $72 million for the development of a proposed 197-unit apartment property at 60 Eye St SW in Washington, DC The Potomac, Md, developer raised $288 million of equity, with $158...
ASB Real Estate Investments has partnered with Western National Group to pay $227 million for the 521-unit Solamonte apartment complex in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The property, on 20 acres at 9200 Milliken Ave, was purchased from Mesirow...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Waterton has paid $84 million, or $420,000/unit, for the 200-unit Amelia apartment property in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The Chicago investment manager bought the property from Greystar Real Estate...
EQT Exeter has paid $4198 million, or $9753/sf, for the 430,373-square-foot industrial property at 450 Winks Lane in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager was formed earlier this year through the...
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...
Kairoi Residential has sold Park 17, a 190-unit apartment property in Denver, for $887 million, or $466,842/unit The San Antonio company sold the property to Lionstone Investments of Houston, according to a report in the Denver Business Journal...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...