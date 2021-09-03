Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Southern Land Co has plans to build a 302-unit luxury apartment property in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The 27-story property is being built along Commerce Street and will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units as...
Dallas Morning News Richland Communities has bought the Plano Commerce Park office and industrial property in suburban Dallas for $32 million, or about $18182/sf The Irvine, Calif, company funded its purchase with a $1944 million loan from an...
ASB Real Estate Investments has partnered with Western National Group to pay $227 million for the 521-unit Solamonte apartment complex in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif The property, on 20 acres at 9200 Milliken Ave, was purchased from Mesirow...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Waterton has paid $84 million, or $420,000/unit, for the 200-unit Amelia apartment property in the Boston suburb of Quincy, Mass The Chicago investment manager bought the property from Greystar Real Estate...
EQT Exeter has paid $4198 million, or $9753/sf, for the 430,373-square-foot industrial property at 450 Winks Lane in the Philadelphia suburb of Bensalem, Pa The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager was formed earlier this year through the...
Kairoi Residential has sold Park 17, a 190-unit apartment property in Denver, for $887 million, or $466,842/unit The San Antonio company sold the property to Lionstone Investments of Houston, according to a report in the Denver Business Journal...
Austin Business Journal Wood Partners has started construction on the 261-unit apartment building at 8528 Burnett Road in Austin, Texas The Atlanta company is developing the property with equity partner ParkProperty Capital GmbH, a multifamily...
San Antonio Business Journal Postal Center International has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office and production space in San Antonio The Weston, Fla, provider of print, mail and marketing services is leasing its space at 4958...
San Antonio Business Journal Ilan Investments has bought Vantage at Bulverde, a 288-unit apartment property in Spring Branch, Texas, about 31 miles north of San Antonio The Houston company bought the property, at 395 Harmony Hills St, from Vantage...