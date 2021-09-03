Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online The Voit Co has broken ground on Renaissance Commerce Center, an 87,189-square-foot industrial property in Rialto, Calif The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at 2033 and 2133 West...
A venture of Melvin Mark Cos and Downtown Development Group is offering for sale Union Bank Tower, a 178,634-square-foot office and data-center property in downtown Portland, Ore The local venture hired JLL Capital Markets to market the property The...
San Antonio Business Journal Postal Center International has agreed to lease more than 100,000 square feet of office and production space in San Antonio The Weston, Fla, provider of print, mail and marketing services is leasing its space at 4958...
Puget Sound Business Journal Barcelo Homes has filed plans to build the 131-unit Caesars Luxury Apartments in downtown Tacoma, Wash The Island, Wash, developer plans to build the $195 million property at 308 Tacoma Ave South, about 34 miles south of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office leases have been signed in the Chicago suburbs of Deerfield, Ill, and Schaumburg, Ill, in separate deals Amcor has agreed to lease 60,000 square feet at Three Parkway North, a 255,400-sf office building in...
Crain’s Chicago Business Cisco Systems has agreed to lease about 135,000 square feet of office space at Chicago’s Old Post Office building The IT firm, which had been in talks to lease space at the property in 2019, previously occupied...
Sacramento Business Journal A fund managed by Kennedy Wilson has paid $120 million, or $292,682/unit, for Autumn Ridge, a 410-unit apartment property in Citrus Heights, Calif, about 14 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The investment vehicle,...
Sacramento Business Journal A venture of Hines and TriCap Development has proposed building the 303-unit Natomas Fountains Apartments in Sacramento, Calif Hines, of Houston, and TriCap, of Sacramento, plan to build the property at 3801 Gateway Park...
REBusiness Online IMC Outdoor Living has agreed to lease 325,944 square feet of industrial space at Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, Ill, about 15 miles north of St Louis The St Louis company, which manufactures landscaping and playground...