CapRock Partners is breaking ground this fall on CapRock West 202 Logistics, a 34 million-square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building the property at the northeast corner of North 59th Avenue and West...
Dallas Morning News Total Office Solutions has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy Stadium Logistics Center, a 329,358-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas office moving and furnishings company leased...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton USA Inc has bought 2901 Kinwest Parkway, a 160,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The two-building property, in the city’s Las Colinas submarket, was built in 1984 but...
Dallas Morning News Buchanan Street Partners has acquired the 300-unit 4600 Ross apartment property in downtown Dallas The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story complex, at Ross and Annex avenues, from its developer, Cypress Real...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Oceanside, a 309-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 53-acre site at 1015 North Coast Highway, about 40 miles north of downtown...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought more than 460,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center in San Antonio ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, sold the space The...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC has acquired the 279-unit Preserve at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Merriam, Kan, investor bought the property, at 1530 NW Crossroads, from InvestRes, a Dallas...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has proposed building the 750-unit River North apartment property in Staten Island, NY The New York City Planning Commission approved zoning changes that allow for the project’s development along the St...