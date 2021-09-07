Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC has acquired the 279-unit Preserve at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Merriam, Kan, investor bought the property, at 1530 NW Crossroads, from InvestRes, a Dallas...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or about $152,173/unit, for the 276-unit Solano Pointe Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Dalan Management Associates and...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp has paid $586 million, or about $305,208/unit, for the 192-unit Verge Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis The Boston investment...
TLC Management has paid $43 million, or $228,723/unit, for the 188-unit apartment property at 5815 North Sheridan Road in Chicago The Chicago company purchased the property from Greenstone Property Group of Atlanta, which had paid $272 million, or...
A venture of North American Development Group and Blackfin Partners Investments has sold the 60,557-square-foot Shoppes at Nona Place in Orlando, Fla, for $35 million, or $57797/sf A family office acquired the shopping center in a deal brokered by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre The Great Neck, NY, investor, perhaps the most active buyer of malls that back soured CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal Kerem Property Management has paid $3102 million, or about $221,571/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with a combined 140 units in Miami Affiliates of New York investor Elliot Sohayegh sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has paid $171 million, or $346,154/unit, for the 494-unit One Boynton apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from RangeWater Real Estate...