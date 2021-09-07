Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Abacus Capital Partners has paid $1254 million, or about $333,511/unit, for the St Tropaz Apartments, a 376-unit complex in Plantation, Fla The New York company bought the property, which sits on 322 acres at 8000...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Keppel Pacific Oak US REIT has paid $1051 million for two fully leased office properties with a combined 385,425 square feet in Colorado and Tennessee The Singapore company acquired 105 Edgeview Drive, with...
Dallas Morning News Ryan LLC has acquired more than six acres in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, for a planned two-building office project The Dallas tax services company is developing the property near the southwest corner of the Dallas North...
Dallas Morning News Total Office Solutions has signed a 10-year lease to fully occupy Stadium Logistics Center, a 329,358-square-foot industrial building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The Dallas office moving and furnishings company leased...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton USA Inc has bought 2901 Kinwest Parkway, a 160,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The two-building property, in the city’s Las Colinas submarket, was built in 1984 but...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought more than 460,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center in San Antonio ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, sold the space The...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC has acquired the 279-unit Preserve at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Merriam, Kan, investor bought the property, at 1530 NW Crossroads, from InvestRes, a Dallas...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or about $152,173/unit, for the 276-unit Solano Pointe Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Dalan Management Associates and...