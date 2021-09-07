Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ryan LLC has acquired more than six acres in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, for a planned two-building office project The Dallas tax services company is developing the property near the southwest corner of the Dallas North...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Oceanside, a 309-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 53-acre site at 1015 North Coast Highway, about 40 miles north of downtown...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has proposed building the 750-unit River North apartment property in Staten Island, NY The New York City Planning Commission approved zoning changes that allow for the project’s development along the St...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...
ConnectCrecom Roundhouse Development has lined up $46 million of construction financing for the development of the Oxbow, a 400-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont George Smith Partners secured the financing, which pays a coupon lower than 3...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...
The Real Deal The Davis Cos plans on building a 45-story apartment and office property in Brooklyn, NY The building, at 570 Fulton St in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, will have office space on the lower 17 floors and 123 apartment...
Cambro Manufacturing has agreed to lease 433,865 square feet at Huntington Gateway Business Park, a 102 million-sf industrial property that is currently under construction in Huntington Beach, Calif The manufacturer of food-storage devices will take...