Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Kohan Retail Investment Group purchased the Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre The Great Neck, NY, investor, perhaps the most active buyer of malls that back soured CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are classified as being more than 30-days late declined by 7 percent last month, to $3073 billion, according to Trepp LLC That was the largest single-month decrease in...
Taconic Capital Partners is said to have signed a letter of intent to purchase the University Mall in South Burlington, Vt, for $60 million The property, the largest mall in the state, had backed a $92 million loan that was securitized through LB...
The Clark Tower, a 675,505-square-foot office building in Memphis, Tenn, has been sold for $3812 million, or $5644/sf, resulting in the near total wipe-out of a $6075 million CMBS loan that it had backed The loss was driven by the shockingly high...
Hallmark Venture Group, which earlier this year had announced that it had acquired the 12 million-square-foot retail property, never actually bought the mall Instead, it had signed an agreement to do so But it since has cancelled that agreement The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Washington Prime Group has put up its hands with regard to the Dayton Mall in Dayton, Ohio, and plans to turn the property over to the CMBS trust that holds a $7674 million loan against it The loan,...
The former Hilton Times Square could be a lengthy headache for Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc, 2011-C1, which had held a $7563 million loan against it The 460-room property, which is no longer flagged a Hilton and has been closed since last year, sits...
Greystone has named Brett Gaffan senior managing director in its CMBS lending group Gaffan reports to Rob Russell, who heads CMBS production at the New York lender He joined from Societe Generale, where he was a director and handled the origination...
Forum Capital Advisors, which two years ago launched a fund that pursued investments in commercial real estate debt instruments, is taking that vehicle a step further It's converting it into an open-ended vehicle, Forum CRE Income Fund, that invests...