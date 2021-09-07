Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Oceanside, a 309-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 53-acre site at 1015 North Coast Highway, about 40 miles north of downtown...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has proposed building the 750-unit River North apartment property in Staten Island, NY The New York City Planning Commission approved zoning changes that allow for the project’s development along the St...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...
The Pizzuti Cos, a local developer, has received $31 million of bridge financing against the Residences at the Sutton, a 100-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio PCCP LLC provided the loan against the property, which was completed last year...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT should close $850 million of loans this year through its Bridge and Event-Driven, or BED, lending platform, and another $1 billion through its Stable Cash Flow lending strategy The volume expectation for the BED platform...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...
The Real Deal The Davis Cos plans on building a 45-story apartment and office property in Brooklyn, NY The building, at 570 Fulton St in the borough’s Fort Greene neighborhood, will have office space on the lower 17 floors and 123 apartment...