Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought more than 460,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center in San Antonio ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, sold the space The...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC has acquired the 279-unit Preserve at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Merriam, Kan, investor bought the property, at 1530 NW Crossroads, from InvestRes, a Dallas...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or about $152,173/unit, for the 276-unit Solano Pointe Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Dalan Management Associates and...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp has paid $586 million, or about $305,208/unit, for the 192-unit Verge Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis The Boston investment...
TLC Management has paid $43 million, or $228,723/unit, for the 188-unit apartment property at 5815 North Sheridan Road in Chicago The Chicago company purchased the property from Greenstone Property Group of Atlanta, which had paid $272 million, or...
A venture of North American Development Group and Blackfin Partners Investments has sold the 60,557-square-foot Shoppes at Nona Place in Orlando, Fla, for $35 million, or $57797/sf A family office acquired the shopping center in a deal brokered by...
South Florida Business Journal Kerem Property Management has paid $3102 million, or about $221,571/unit, for a portfolio of six apartment properties with a combined 140 units in Miami Affiliates of New York investor Elliot Sohayegh sold the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Group has paid $171 million, or $346,154/unit, for the 494-unit One Boynton apartment property in Boynton Beach, Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from RangeWater Real Estate...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $1073 million for two Phoenix-area apartment properties with a total of 513 units The Salt Lake City investment manager paid $3745 million, or $195,052/unit, for the 192-unit Arcadia on 49th in Phoenix; and $6985...