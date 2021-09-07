Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ryan LLC has acquired more than six acres in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, for a planned two-building office project The Dallas tax services company is developing the property near the southwest corner of the Dallas North...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton USA Inc has bought 2901 Kinwest Parkway, a 160,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The two-building property, in the city’s Las Colinas submarket, was built in 1984 but...
Dallas Morning News Buchanan Street Partners has acquired the 300-unit 4600 Ross apartment property in downtown Dallas The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story complex, at Ross and Annex avenues, from its developer, Cypress Real...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought more than 460,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center in San Antonio ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, sold the space The...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC has acquired the 279-unit Preserve at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Merriam, Kan, investor bought the property, at 1530 NW Crossroads, from InvestRes, a Dallas...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
The Real Deal DailyPay has agreed to sublease 137,000 square feet of office space at the 38 million-sf 55 Water St in Manhattan The financial tech company is subleasing the space from S&P Global for 12 years It is moving early next year from 55...
Cambro Manufacturing has agreed to lease 433,865 square feet at Huntington Gateway Business Park, a 102 million-sf industrial property that is currently under construction in Huntington Beach, Calif The manufacturer of food-storage devices will take...
Dallas Morning News Stockbridge Capital has sold the Port America industrial campus, with more than 717,000 square feet in Grapevine, Texas, for $123 million, or about $17155/sf PS Business Parks Inc bought the 15-building property, near State...