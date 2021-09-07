Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...
ConnectCrecom Roundhouse Development has lined up $46 million of construction financing for the development of the Oxbow, a 400-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont George Smith Partners secured the financing, which pays a coupon lower than 3...
The Pizzuti Cos, a local developer, has received $31 million of bridge financing against the Residences at the Sutton, a 100-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio PCCP LLC provided the loan against the property, which was completed last year...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT should close $850 million of loans this year through its Bridge and Event-Driven, or BED, lending platform, and another $1 billion through its Stable Cash Flow lending strategy The volume expectation for the BED platform...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...
Dallas Morning News Richland Communities has bought the Plano Commerce Park office and industrial property in suburban Dallas for $32 million, or about $18182/sf The Irvine, Calif, company funded its purchase with a $1944 million loan from an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Foulger-Pratt has raised $72 million for the development of a proposed 197-unit apartment property at 60 Eye St SW in Washington, DC The Potomac, Md, developer raised $288 million of equity, with $158...
A venture of Hines, Urban Atlantic and Trident Development Group has lined up $584 million of financing for the construction of the 109-unit Kite House residential condominium project in Washington, DC Bank OZK provided a $373 million senior loan,...