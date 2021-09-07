Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Oceanside, a 309-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The Atlanta developer is building the property on a 53-acre site at 1015 North Coast Highway, about 40 miles north of downtown...
Houston Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has plans to build a 201,240-square-foot industrial property in Houston The Boston company recently bought a 13-acre development site at the southeast corner of Fallbrook Drive and Windfern Road, just...
The Real Deal Madison Realty Capital has proposed building the 750-unit River North apartment property in Staten Island, NY The New York City Planning Commission approved zoning changes that allow for the project’s development along the St...
The Real Deal DailyPay has agreed to sublease 137,000 square feet of office space at the 38 million-sf 55 Water St in Manhattan The financial tech company is subleasing the space from S&P Global for 12 years It is moving early next year from 55...
ConnectCrecom Roundhouse Development has lined up $46 million of construction financing for the development of the Oxbow, a 400-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont George Smith Partners secured the financing, which pays a coupon lower than 3...
The Pizzuti Cos, a local developer, has received $31 million of bridge financing against the Residences at the Sutton, a 100-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio PCCP LLC provided the loan against the property, which was completed last year...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT should close $850 million of loans this year through its Bridge and Event-Driven, or BED, lending platform, and another $1 billion through its Stable Cash Flow lending strategy The volume expectation for the BED platform...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
Real Estate NJ John Hancock Life Insurance Co is offering for sale the 300,000-square-foot West Windsor Commons office property in West Windsor, NJ The company has hired JLL to market the two-building property, which it had bought in 2012 for $95...