South Florida Business Journal Abacus Capital Partners has paid $1254 million, or about $333,511/unit, for the St Tropaz Apartments, a 376-unit complex in Plantation, Fla The New York company bought the property, which sits on 322 acres at 8000...
Dallas Morning News Louis Vuitton USA Inc has bought 2901 Kinwest Parkway, a 160,000-square-foot office complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The two-building property, in the city’s Las Colinas submarket, was built in 1984 but...
Dallas Morning News Buchanan Street Partners has acquired the 300-unit 4600 Ross apartment property in downtown Dallas The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story complex, at Ross and Annex avenues, from its developer, Cypress Real...
San Antonio Business Journal Big V Property Group has bought more than 460,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space at the Alamo Ranch Shopping Center in San Antonio ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, sold the space The...
San Antonio Business Journal Cohen-Esrey Apartment Investors LLC has acquired the 279-unit Preserve at Westover Hills apartment property in San Antonio The Merriam, Kan, investor bought the property, at 1530 NW Crossroads, from InvestRes, a Dallas...
Tower 16 Capital Partners has paid $42 million, or about $152,173/unit, for the 276-unit Solano Pointe Apartments in Glendale, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment manager purchased the property from an affiliate of Dalan Management Associates and...
Minneapolis/ St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Eaton Vance Corp has paid $586 million, or about $305,208/unit, for the 192-unit Verge Apartments in St Louis Park, Minn, about seven miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis The Boston investment...
TLC Management has paid $43 million, or $228,723/unit, for the 188-unit apartment property at 5815 North Sheridan Road in Chicago The Chicago company purchased the property from Greenstone Property Group of Atlanta, which had paid $272 million, or...
A venture of North American Development Group and Blackfin Partners Investments has sold the 60,557-square-foot Shoppes at Nona Place in Orlando, Fla, for $35 million, or $57797/sf A family office acquired the shopping center in a deal brokered by...