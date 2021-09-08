Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of KPR Centers has paid $284 million, or about $36883/sf, for the Amberly Place shopping center in Cary, NC The New York company bought the property, with more than 77,000 square feet at 425 Emissary Drive,...
Baltimore Business Journal Scannell Properties is planning to build a 436,000-square-foot distribution center at 9115 Pulaski Highway in the Baltimore suburb of Middle River, Md The Indianapolis developer will construct the three-building complex on...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va, later this month The property, at 25 Strategy Drive, is about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The online retail giant...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...
Louisville Business First Brennan Investment Group has filed plans to build a 243,600-square-foot industrial building at Jefferson Riverport International Business Park in Louisville, Ky The Chicago company will construct the property on 16 acres at...
Tampa Bay Business Journal AEW Capital Management has paid more than $100 million, or more than $14025/sf, for a 713,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lakeland, Fla, about 35 miles east of Tampa, Fla The Boston investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Radco Cos has bought the 174-room DoubleTree Hotel in Roswell, Ga, about 22 miles north of Atlanta, for $137 million, or about $78,739/room The Atlanta real estate investment company bought the seven-story property, at...
Triad Business Journal Williams Development Group has a pair of industrial properties totaling 682,550 square feet under development in Greensboro, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer earlier this year started work on a 280,550-sf property and...
Triangle Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate affiliate has paid $431 million, or about $16577/sf, for a 260,000-square-foot industrial building in the Regional Commerce Center in Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property,...