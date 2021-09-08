Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lightstone Group has secured $77 million of financing against the 216-room Moxy hotel that’s scheduled to open next year in Brooklyn, NY G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which allowed...
The Houston multifamily specialist has bought the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla, for $755 million and financed its purchase with a Freddie Mac loan that has a seven-year term Covenant Capital Group was the seller...
PCCP LLC has provided $398 million of financing against a portfolio of three life-sciences and creative-office properties with a combined 124,946 square feet in suburban Boston The loan allowed the portfolio’s owner, KS Partners LLC of...
Commercial Observer A venture led by Rabsky Group has secured $450 million of construction financing against the 1,098-unit apartment project at 625 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Madison Realty Capital provided the loan, which Galaxy Capital arranged...
ConnectCrecom Roundhouse Development has lined up $46 million of construction financing for the development of the Oxbow, a 400-unit apartment property in Bozeman, Mont George Smith Partners secured the financing, which pays a coupon lower than 3...
The Pizzuti Cos, a local developer, has received $31 million of bridge financing against the Residences at the Sutton, a 100-unit apartment property in Columbus, Ohio PCCP LLC provided the loan against the property, which was completed last year...
Alternative lender 3650 REIT should close $850 million of loans this year through its Bridge and Event-Driven, or BED, lending platform, and another $1 billion through its Stable Cash Flow lending strategy The volume expectation for the BED platform...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Related Group has bought the 119-unit Meadowgreen Apartments in Hialeah, Fla, for $2363 million, or about $198,571/unit The Miami company bought the three-story property from Legacy Residential,...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Prospect Real Estate Group and Midtown Capital has lined up $287 million of construction financing for the development of the Adventis Lake Worth apartment property in South Florida Pensam Capital was the...