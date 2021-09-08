Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of KPR Centers has paid $284 million, or about $36883/sf, for the Amberly Place shopping center in Cary, NC The New York company bought the property, with more than 77,000 square feet at 425 Emissary Drive,...
Thayer Manca Residential LLC has paid $385 million, or about $303,149/unit, for the 127-unit Woodbury Apartments in Olympia, Wash The seller was not disclosed The gated property, at 3425 Polo Club Lane SE, was built in 2009 and has one-, two- and...
Commercial Observer A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Edmond M Safra has agreed to pay $192 million, or about $3,209/sf, for 59,839 square feet of retail condominium space at 530 Fifth Ave in Manhattan A venture of Brookfield Property...
Commercial Observer Reuben Brothers has agreed to buy three retail condominiums with a combined 40,000 square feet at 677, 759 and 828 Madison Ave in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the space from Vornado Realty Trust The deal is...
The Houston multifamily specialist has bought the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla, for $755 million and financed its purchase with a Freddie Mac loan that has a seven-year term Covenant Capital Group was the seller...
Tampa Bay Business Journal AEW Capital Management has paid more than $100 million, or more than $14025/sf, for a 713,000-square-foot warehouse property in Lakeland, Fla, about 35 miles east of Tampa, Fla The Boston investment manager bought the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential plans to redevelop a pair of office buildings in suburban Atlanta into a 382-unit multifamily project The buildings, at 20 and 22 Technology Parkway, were built in the 1980s and sit on a 107-acre site in...
Triad Business Journal Williams Development Group has a pair of industrial properties totaling 682,550 square feet under development in Greensboro, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer earlier this year started work on a 280,550-sf property and...
Triangle Business Journal A Blackstone Real Estate affiliate has paid $431 million, or about $16577/sf, for a 260,000-square-foot industrial building in the Regional Commerce Center in Durham, NC The New York investment giant bought the property,...