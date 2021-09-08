Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal Scannell Properties is planning to build a 436,000-square-foot distribution center at 9115 Pulaski Highway in the Baltimore suburb of Middle River, Md The Indianapolis developer will construct the three-building complex on...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc is opening a 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Fredericksburg, Va, later this month The property, at 25 Strategy Drive, is about 55 miles southwest of Washington, DC The online retail giant...
Stonehill has provided $104 million of construction financing for the development of the 254-room Margaritaville Resort hotel project in Fort Myers Beach, Fla The loan has a 42-month term, but comes with a pair of extension options TPI Hospitality,...
Louisville Business First Brennan Investment Group has filed plans to build a 243,600-square-foot industrial building at Jefferson Riverport International Business Park in Louisville, Ky The Chicago company will construct the property on 16 acres at...
The Houston multifamily specialist has bought the 464-unit Retreat at Lakeland apartment property in Lakeland, Fla, for $755 million and financed its purchase with a Freddie Mac loan that has a seven-year term Covenant Capital Group was the seller...
Atlanta Business Chronicle AHS Residential plans to redevelop a pair of office buildings in suburban Atlanta into a 382-unit multifamily project The buildings, at 20 and 22 Technology Parkway, were built in the 1980s and sit on a 107-acre site in...
Triad Business Journal Williams Development Group has a pair of industrial properties totaling 682,550 square feet under development in Greensboro, NC The Winston-Salem, NC, developer earlier this year started work on a 280,550-sf property and...
Louisville Business First Mountain Shore Properties has broken ground on a 122-room hotel in Louisville, Ky The Fayetteville, WVa, developer is building the property at 730 East Market St, just over a mile from downtown Louisville The six-story...
Commercial Observer Dwight Capital has provided $23 million of financing for the construction of the 117-unit City View Apartments in downtown Lansing, Mich WestPac of Santa Barbara, Calif, is building the four-story property at 503 South Capitol...